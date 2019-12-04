Loading articles...

Telus to buy German call centre firm Competence Call Center for $1.3 billion

VANCOUVER — Telus Corp. is buying a German call centre company through its Telus International subsidiary for about $1.3 billion.

Vancouver-based Telus says it has agreed to acquire Competence Call Center (CCC), a business services provider of with a focus on customer relations and management and content moderation.

Telus says the deal, which consists of debt and equity, adds to the valuation of its international arm, bolstering the case for an initial public offering targeted for the next 12-24 months.

Darren Entwistle, president and CEO of Telus, said in a release Wednesday that the company is pleased to welcome Competence Call Center employees and customers into the Telus family.

Entwistle says the merger will positively impact the financial and operational strength of Telus, supporting the advancement of its broadband networks in Canada as well as customer service.

The acquisition will result in a sizeable diversification of Telus International’s operations and client base in Europe, with 50,000 employees in 20 countries across North and Central America, Europe and Asia, the release said.

“Today’s announcement adds significant scale and diversity to Telus International,” Entwistle said.

Founded in 1998 in Austria, CCC is headquartered today in Berlin. In fiscal 2019, CCC is expected to report revenue of approximately $450 million.

On a pro-forma basis, TELUS International’s 2019 combined annualized revenue will surpass $1.75 billion and EBITDA will increase to approximately $400 million.

Companies in this story: (TSX:T)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 4, 2019.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Canadian Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 7 minutes ago
Retweeted @PeelPolice: - Injuries being assessed by paramedics. - Derry Rd is closed between Tomken Rd and Kennedy Rd - Off ramps from Highway 410…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:59 PM
Tune into @680news in the morning for potential school bus cancellations due to lake effect snow. Here's who will b…
Latest Weather
Read more