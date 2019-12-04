Loading articles...

Stolen vehicle crashes into another while fleeing police, 1 injured

Last Updated Dec 4, 2019 at 11:18 pm EST

A Peel Regional Police vehicle is seen in a file photo posted on Twitter on Dec. 6, 2018. HANDOUT/Twitter

One person was injured when a stolen vehicle collided with another in Mississauga on Wednesday night.

Peel police say officers were trying to stop the stolen vehicle around 8 p.m. near the Highway 410 off ramp and Derry Road.

The driver attempted to flee in the stolen vehicle when it crashed into the other vehicle. The person in the other vehicle was taken to hospital with minor injuries

The driver of the stolen vehicle fled on foot but was found by police a short distance away and arrested.

“We do believe there was a second occupant in the vehicle that was travelling as a passenger and officers are in the area searching for this passenger,” Const. Akhil Mooken told 680 NEWS.

Road closures are in effect in the area.

