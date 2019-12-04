Loading articles...

SpaceX delays space station delivery due to high wind

A Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket on a resupply mission to the International Space Station stands ready for launch at Space Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX has delayed its delivery to the International Space Station because of dangerous wind gusts.

The Falcon 9 rocket came less than an hour from launching Wednesday. But the company halted the countdown because of excessive upper-level wind at Cape Canaveral and also out in the Atlantic. SpaceX wants to land the brand new booster on an offshore barge following liftoff so it can be reused.

SpaceX said it would try again early Thursday afternoon. While the wind should be calmer, it may be cloudier.

The Dragon capsule contains 3 tons of supplies for NASA, including 40 ‘mighty mice’ for a muscle and bone study and barley for a beer-malting experiment. This will be the third trip to the space station for this recycled Dragon.

SpaceX has been restocking the orbiting lab since 2012. Northrop Grumman is NASA’s other private shipper.

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Marcia Dunn, The Associated Press



