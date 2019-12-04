Loading articles...

Son gets 35 years for killing, dismembering mom's boyfriend

GAFFNEY, S.C. — A man was sentenced to 35 years in prison for killing his mother’s boyfriend and then working with her to cut up his body and leave it in several containers under a South Carolina home, prosecutors said.

Charles Bridges, 20, pleaded guilty to murder Tuesday just as his trial was set to begin, Solicitor Barry Barnette said in a statement.

Bridges was worried Stone might be harming his mother when he came to her Cherokee County home in November 2017, Barnette said.

Bridges started fighting with Gary Stone moments after arriving and stabbed him to death, authorities said,

Bridges’ mother, 45-year-old Dawn Wilkins, then helped her son dismember Stone’s body and put it in several contains under her home, Barnette said.

The body of the 51-year-old man was found by deputies investigating his disappearance.

Wilkins pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact, desecration of a body and conspiracy to kidnap before her son’s trial was scheduled to start and is in jail awaiting sentencing, prosecutors said.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 10:16 AM
EB 401 Ramp to the NB 427, the right lane is blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 10:28 AM
Mist and drizzle across the GTA today with snow squall watches in effect for Newmarket and Northern York Region. U…
Latest Weather
Read more