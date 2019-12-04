Loading articles...

Russia, Serbia pledge expanded energy, military ties

Russian President Vladimir Putin, center, speaks to Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, left, as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, right, attends the talks in the Bocharov Ruchei residence in the Black Sea resort of in Sochi, Russia, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. Putin and Vucic talked about Russian natural gas supplies, military cooperation and other issues during their meeting. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

MOSCOW — The leaders of Russia and Serbia have pledged to expand their energy and military ties.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday after hosting his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic that they discussed Russian natural gas supplies to Serbia.

Putin said Russia is willing to continue pumping its gas to Europe via Ukraine but added that Ukraine so far has offered unacceptable conditions for transit. He voiced hope that Russia and Ukraine could reach a compromise.

Vucic said the two countries also have “excellent” military co-operation. He said Serbia is awaiting the delivery of more Russian weapons.

The Serbian leader remarked that NATO’s 1999 bombing campaign against Serbia wouldn’t have been possible if Putin had been in charge of Russia then.

