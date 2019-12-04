Loading articles...

Postal worker shot by inspector at Virginia post office

LOVETTSVILLE, Va. — Authorities say a postal worker has been shot at a northern Virginia post office by an agent for the Postal Service’s Inspector General’s office.

News outlets report that it happened Wednesday morning at the parking lot of the Lovettsville post office in Loudoun County.

The Postal Service’s Office of Inspector General said one of its special agents was “involved in a critical incident which resulted in the agent discharging his firearm.”

The worker was taken to a hospital but his injuries are not life-threatening.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting along with the inspector general’s office.

Officials released no details on what precipitated the shooting.

The post office reopened Wednesday afternoon. Lovettsville is a small town in western Loudoun County, about 55 miles northwest of the nation;s capital.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 28 minutes ago
CLEAR - WB QEW west of Guelph Line.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:59 PM
Tune into @680news in the morning for potential school bus cancellations due to lake effect snow. Here's who will b…
Latest Weather
Read more