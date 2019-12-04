Loading articles...

Police: Slain Alabama teen tried to grab kidnapper's gun

FILE - This undated file photo released by police in Auburn, Ala., shows Aniah Blanchard. Human remains discovered in a wooded area have been confirmed as belonging to Blanchard, a missing college student who was the stepdaughter of well-known UFC fighter Walt Harris, Alabama authorities announced Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. (Auburn Police Division via AP, File)

AUBURN, Ala. — Police wrote in a court record filed Wednesday that they believe the slain daughter of a well-known UFC fighter fought back against her assailant.

Twenty-nine-year-old Ibraheem Yazeed faces capital murder charges in the death of Aniah Blanchard, a 19-year-old Alabama college student.

In a charging document filed with the court, authorities wrote that Yazeed told someone that he had shot a woman and she “went for the gun.” Police did not identify the person.

Blanchard was last seen Oct. 23 at a gas station in Auburn, Alabama. Her remains were discovered weeks later in a wooded area.

She was the stepdaughter of UFC heavyweight Walt Harris.

Prosecutors have indicated they will seek the death penalty if Yazeed is convicted.

The Associated Press

