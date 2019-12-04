Loading articles...

Several police cars damaged in Brampton incident

Last Updated Dec 4, 2019 at 6:39 am EST

A section of Advance Boulevard in Brampton is closed off for a police investigation.

Peel police said they received a call for a suspicious vehicle in the area around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

At some point during the investigation, the vehicle smashed into several police cars as they tried to take the suspect into custody.

No officers have been injured.

Police say the suspect is in custody.

Advance is closed from Dixie Road to Wilkinson Road while the investigation continues.

