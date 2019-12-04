Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Ontario auditor general to release report looking at climate change, justice
by The Canadian Press
Posted Dec 4, 2019 8:05 am EST
Auditor General Bonnie Lysyk speaks during a news conference, June 8, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Ontario’s auditor general will release her annual report today, outlining 18 value-for-money audits her office has conducted this year.
Among the more high-profile topics Bonnie Lysyk will assess in her report, to be made public during a noon press conference, is the government’s plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
The Progressive Conservative government cancelled Ontario’s cap-and-trade system to address climate change after last year’s election, and has introduced its own environment plan.
The climate change section of the auditor’s report will look at whether the government is drawing on credible information to craft its emissions-reduction plans, and if those plans are likely to achieve their targets.
The report will also assess various areas of the justice system, including jails and detention centres, the criminal courts, family court services, court operations, and the office of the chief coroner.
Other topics include cybersecurity at the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp., food and nutrition in long-term care homes, and provincial support for the horse racing industry.
where does all my carbon tax money go?????
seems to be mythical