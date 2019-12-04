Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
North Macedonia: Businessman sentenced in extortion scandal
by The Associated Press
Posted Dec 4, 2019 8:32 am EST
SKOPJE, Macedonia — A court in North Macedonia has sentenced a local businessman to three years in prison over an extortion scandal involving a former special prosecutor who is also being charged with corruption.
Zoran Mileski-Kiceec, 38, was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to extorting 1.5 million euros ($1.65 million) from another businessman targeted in a corruption investigation.
Former special prosecutor Katica Janeva and the other businessman are on trial in the extortion scandal that has seriously undermined the credibility of North Macedonia’s anti-corruption drive as it seeks to join the European Union.
Janeva faces up to eight years in prison following allegations she received a bribe of 50,000 euros and gifts from the second businessman in exchange for allowing him to be released from pre-trial custody and placed under house arrest.