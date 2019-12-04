Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Are Toronto's landlord-tenant rules just broken?
by The Big Story
Posted Dec 4, 2019 4:53 am EST
Residential buildings towering over an overcast city skyline.
In today’s Big Story podcast, in the most crowded rental market in Canada, a rule designed years ago to help landlords improve their buildings is being used to put paying tenants out on the street. As units become ever more attractive, it’s happening more and more often. So what are No-Fault Evictions? How are some landlords weaponizing them to raise rents in Toronto? And what rights do tenants have when they get a notice?
Then there’s the big picture: A year ago, Canada’s largest city was in the middle a rental crisis, and one year later the numbers haven’t budged. What are governments doing to solve this? Will anything actually make a difference, or is this just part of the price Toronto pays for being one of the world’s best places to live?
GUEST: Emily Mathieu, affordable and precarious housing reporter, The Toronto Star
You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on
Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify
You can also find it at
thebigstorypodcast.ca.
