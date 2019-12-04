Loading articles...

Navy identifies sailor killed in collision with civilian

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A sailor who was killed when a civilian crashed into a security vehicle at a base in Virginia was a married father of one who had been in the Navy less than two years.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that Petty Officer 3rd Class Oscar Jesus Temores died Saturday when the driver of a Chevy Silverado pick-up truck entered the Joint Expeditionary Base Fort Story at a high rate of speed. The vehicle was chased by security and collided with a patrol car driven by Temores.

Temores was 23 and had a 2-year-old son.

The Navy said 130 first responders, family members, friends and fellow sailors attended a candlelight vigil Monday.

It’s unclear why the civilian drove onto the base. The Naval Criminal Investigative Service and Virginia Beach police are investigating.

___

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 10:16 AM
EB 401 Ramp to the NB 427, the right lane is blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 10:28 AM
Mist and drizzle across the GTA today with snow squall watches in effect for Newmarket and Northern York Region. U…
Latest Weather
Read more