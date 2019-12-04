Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Navy identifies sailor killed in collision with civilian
by The Associated Press
Posted Dec 4, 2019 11:13 am EST
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A sailor who was killed when a civilian crashed into a security vehicle at a base in Virginia was a married father of one who had been in the Navy less than two years.
The Virginian-Pilot reports that Petty Officer 3rd Class Oscar Jesus Temores died Saturday when the driver of a Chevy Silverado pick-up truck entered the Joint Expeditionary Base Fort Story at a high rate of speed. The vehicle was chased by security and collided with a patrol car driven by Temores.
Temores was 23 and had a 2-year-old son.
The Navy said 130 first responders, family members, friends and fellow sailors attended a candlelight vigil Monday.
It’s unclear why the civilian drove onto the base. The Naval Criminal Investigative Service and Virginia Beach police are investigating.
Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com