N.S. girl earns bravery award for saving family from van that plunged into river
by The Canadian Press
Posted Dec 4, 2019 11:33 am EST
Sophia Grace LeBlanc is recognized for her heroism by Premier Stephen McNeil, left, and Richard Petley-Jones, chair of the advisory committee, at a Medal of Bravery Award ceremony at Province House in Halifax on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. LeBlanc managed to free her sister and go for help after the family van left the road and ended up overturned in a river. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
HALIFAX — An eight-year-old Nova Scotia girl who helped rescue her family from a van that plunged into a river has received a bravery award from the premier.
Sophia Grace LeBlanc of Amherst and two siblings were in a van driven by their mother on Nov. 11, 2018, when the vehicle left Highway 204 near Little River and landed on its roof in the water.
Sophia’s siblings — a two-year-old sister and four-year-old brother — were trapped upside down in the vehicle.
Her little brother was unconscious and her mother was too injured to get out.
Sophia — who was six at the time — unbuckled her sister’s seatbelt and got her out of the vehicle before climbing out to flag down another motorist for help.
Sophia is the youngest Nova Scotian to receive the award.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 4, 2019.