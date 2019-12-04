Loading articles...

Military responds to reports of shooting at Pearl Harbor

HONOLULU — The military says security forces are responding to reports of a shooting at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard. Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam says in a tweet that there’s an ongoing security incident that began at about 2:30 p.m. Honolulu Fire Department Capt. Scot Seguirant says firefighters are responding to the base.

The Associated Press

