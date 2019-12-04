Loading articles...

Mexico to talk arms, money smuggling during US AG visit

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during rally to commemorate his one year anniversary in office, at the capital's main plaza, the Zocalo, in Mexico City, Sunday, December 1, 2019. Thousands of Mexicans have packed into the capital's central square to celebrate Lopez Obrador's first year in office, while thousands more marched down the city's main avenue to protest violence and other ills in the country. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

MEXICO CITY — Mexico’s president says he intends to discuss the smuggling of weapons and dollars from the United States into his country when he meets with the U.S. attorney general this week.

Mexican officials say arms and money fuel the country’s deadly cartels and President Andrés Manuel López Obrador says they “must be talked about” along with the northward trafficking of narcotics, a key concern of the U.S. government.

López Obrador also vowed Wednesday that his administration will not allow a repeat of anything like the so-called Fast and Furious Operation a decade ago, in which U.S. officials let some weapons be “walked” into Mexico as part of a failed monitoring and sting operation.

U.S. Attorney General William Barr is scheduled to visit Mexico City for meetings with officials Thursday.

The Associated Press

