Mexico raises to 24 death toll in border gunbattles

A member of the Mexican security forces stands guard during a visit Coahuila Gov. Miguel Riquelme, in Villa Union, Mexico, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. Mexican security forces fought an hour-long gun gun battle Saturday with suspected cartel gunmen in Villa Union, a town in Coahuila state about an hour’s drive southwest of Eagle Pass, Texas, leaving at least 23 people dead. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

VILLA UNION, Mexico — Authorities in northern Mexico have raised the death toll from weekend gunbattles in the small town of Villa Union to 24.

Coahuila state authorities say another suspect’s body has been found after a search of the area following the clashes Saturday and Sunday.

According to death counts, gunmen from the Noreste drug cartel killed four state police officers, a local firefighter and an employee of the town’s public works department.

A total of 18 suspected gunmen also died in the confrontations.

The state said Wednesday that weapons seized after the gunbattles included 21 assault rifles and six .50-calibre sniper rifles.

The gang is an offshoot of the old Zetas Cartel.

The Associated Press

