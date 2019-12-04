Loading articles...

London children sing holiday tune to Melania Trump

First lady Melania Trump applauds a children choir after joining local students and U.S. Marines stationed at the U.S. Embassy, wrapping holiday presents to be donated to the Salvation Army, at the Salvation Army Clapton Center in London, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, Pool)

London fifth-graders sang “All I Want for Christmas is You” after Melania Trump added to their merriment by joining them to make wreaths and ornaments at a Salvation Army centre.

At the facility in the Clapton neighbourhood of east London, Mrs. Trump helped attach pine cones to a wreath covered in yellow tinsel.

She also helped U.S. Marines put gifts into holiday-themed bags.

The first lady nodded in apparent enjoyment as the pupils serenaded her, then clapped and appeared to say “bravo” when they finished the song.

Mrs. Trump also donated presents for the charity’s holiday drive, including white baseball caps, white Frisbees and soccer balls all stamped with the logo of her “Be Best” youth initiative.

She gave the kids “Be Best” ornaments as gifts before she departed.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 30 minutes ago
WB 401 west of Weston express, the left lane is blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:04 AM
Heads up areas in GREEN especially for your drive home (Dec 4-Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more