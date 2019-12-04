Loading articles...

Lady Gaga to headline pre-Super Bowl concert in Miami

FILE - This Feb. 10, 2019 file photo shows Lady Gaga, right, and Mark Ronson performing "Shallow" at the 61st annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Lady Gaga will perform at AT&T TV Super Saturday Night in Miami on Feb. 1, held a day before Super Bowl 54. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK — Lady Gaga is returning to the Super Bowl stage — sort of.

The pop star will perform at AT&T TV Super Saturday Night in Miami on Feb. 1, held a day before Super Bowl 54. The concert will take place at Meridian at Island Gardens and will be livestreamed at twitter.com/ItsOnATT.

Gaga headlined the Super Bowl halftime show in 2017 and she performed the national anthem at Super Bowl 50 in 2016. Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will headline this year’s halftime show, which will take place on Feb. 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

AT&T TV Super Saturday Night was previously called DIRECTV Super Saturday Night, which launched in 2011 and has featured high-profile performers like Jay-Z, Rihanna, Justin Timberlake, Taylor Swift, Kanye West, Katy Perry and Lopez.

The Associated Press

