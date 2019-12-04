Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Kentucky man charged with posing as officer, attacking woman
by The Associated Press
Posted Dec 4, 2019 10:09 am EST
LONDON, Ky. — Authorities in Kentucky arrested a man accused of posing as a police officer, pulling a woman over along a rural road in Kentucky and attempting to rape her at knifepoint.
The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office charged 46-year-old Walter Earl Darling with attempted rape, impersonating a peace officer and related charges Monday. Darling was pretending to be law enforcement when he sped up behind the victim’s car on a highway near London in September, a statement from Sheriff John Root’s office said.
Darling turned on red and white flashing lights and made the woman pull onto a rural road before pulling into a hay field, deputies told news outlets. Darling is accused of then jumping into the back seat of her car with a large hunting knife and trying to attack her.
The woman escaped and drove herself to a hospital when Darling got out to make a phone call, according to the sheriff.