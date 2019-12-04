Loading articles...

Israeli PM escaping domestic woes to meet Pompeo in Lisbon

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at his office in Jerusalem, Israel, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (Abir Sultan/Pool Photo via AP)

TEL AVIV, Israel — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is heading to Portugal for a meeting with his close ally, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

It will be their first encounter since Pompeo announced last month that the U.S. does not consider Israeli West Bank settlements illegal under international law.

It’ also the latest in a string of diplomatic gifts to Netanyahu by the Trump administration as the Israeli leader fights for his political survival in the wake of two inconclusive elections and a damning corruption indictment.

Netanyahu’s back is against the wall in Israel but abroad, he will be seeking to project a stately image of business as usual and secure further American commitments for whatever time he has left in office.

Netanyahu was to leave Israel around midday on Wednesday.

Aron Heller, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 54 minutes ago
Poor conditions reported by traffic spotters on Hwy 400 anywhere north of Hwy 9 because of snow.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 36 minutes ago
Flurries in the forecast today and Thursday. Snow squalls for the traditional snow belts and we’ll have to watch Fr…
Latest Weather
Read more