Hundreds of Yellowstone bison to be culled this winter

BOZEMAN, Mont. — National park officials in Wyoming have announced plans to selectively slaughter between 600 and 900 Yellowstone bison this winter to help manage population numbers and monitor annual tribal hunts.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported Tuesday that Yellowstone National Park officials expect most of the animals to be taken by hunters or shipped to slaughter while some would stay alive sitting in corrals or under park quarantine.

State, federal and tribal agencies managing bison say the winter plan was finalized Tuesday under the Interagency Bison Management Plan a day after a judge rejected an attempt to block bison hunts this year.

Officials say the plan includes putting 110 bison into brucellosis quarantine to produce disease-free bison.

Officials say the exact number of bison expected to be culled out of the estimated 4,900 depends on the winter migration.

The Associated Press

