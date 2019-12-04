Loading articles...

Huawei asks court to throw out US telecom funds ban

In this Nov. 20, 2019, photo, customers shop at a Huawei store at a shopping mall in Beijing. The founder of Huawei says the Chinese tech giant is moving its U.S. research center to Canada due to American restrictions on its activities. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

SHENZHEN, China — Chinese tech giant Huawei is asking a U.S. court to throw out a rule that bars phone carriers from using American government money to purchase its equipment on security grounds.

The lawsuit announced Thursday is Huawei’s second legal challenge this year to U.S. government efforts to reduce its market access.

American authorities say Huawei Technologies Ltd., one of the biggest global makers of smartphones and network gear for phone carriers, is a security risk, which the company denies.

Huawei’s lawsuit in U.S. federal court says the Federal Communications Commission acted improperly when it voted last month to bar rural carriers from using government subsidies to buy equipment from Huawei or its Chinese rival, ZTE.

