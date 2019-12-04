Loading articles...

How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street, gaining back some of the ground they lost over the previous three trading days.

Health care and financial stocks were among the biggest winners Wednesday as traders became more hopeful that a trade deal between the U.S. and China was making progress.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 19.56 points, or 0.6%, to 3,112.76.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 146.97 points, or 0.5%, to 27,649.78.

The Nasdaq composite gained 46.03 points, or 0.5%, to 8,566.67.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks picked up 11.27 points, or 0.7%, to 1,613.90.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 28.22 points, or 0.9%.

The Dow is down 401.63 points, or 1.4%.

The Nasdaq is down 98.80 points, or 1.1%

The Russell 2000 is down 10.61 points, or 0.7%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 605.91 points, or 24.2%.

The Dow is up 4,322.32 points, or 18.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,931.40 points, or 29.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 265.34 points, or 19.7%.

The Associated Press

