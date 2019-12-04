Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
German prosecutors: Russia suspected in Berlin slaying
by The Associated Press
Posted Dec 4, 2019 6:36 am EST
BERLIN — Federal German prosecutors say they are taking over the investigation of a brazen daylight slaying of a Georgian man after concluding evidence suggests involvement either by the government of Russia or the Chechen republic.
Prosecutors’ spokesman Markus Schmitt said Wednesday that due to the political nature of the case that has come to light, his office had decided to take over the investigation from Berlin state prosecutors.
He says there are “enough indications of fact that the death of Tornike K. was either contracted by government offices of the Russian Federation or the autonomous Chechen republic as a part of the Russian Federation.”
The Georgian man was shot and killed in broad daylight in Berlin during the summer and police have a suspect in custody.
The Associated Press
