German prosecutors: Russia suspected in Berlin slaying

BERLIN — Federal German prosecutors say they are taking over the investigation of a brazen daylight slaying of a Georgian man after concluding evidence suggests involvement either by the government of Russia or the Chechen republic.

Prosecutors’ spokesman Markus Schmitt said Wednesday that due to the political nature of the case that has come to light, his office had decided to take over the investigation from Berlin state prosecutors.

He says there are “enough indications of fact that the death of Tornike K. was either contracted by government offices of the Russian Federation or the autonomous Chechen republic as a part of the Russian Federation.”

The Georgian man was shot and killed in broad daylight in Berlin during the summer and police have a suspect in custody.

The Associated Press

