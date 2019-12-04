Loading articles...

Europeans rap Iran for working on nuclear-capable missiles

CAMEROON, Cameroon — France, Germany and the United Kingdom say Iran’s efforts to develop “nuclear-capable ballistic missiles” go against a U.N. Security Council resolution calling on Tehran not to undertake any activity related to such missiles.

Ambassadors from the three European nations urged U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a letter circulated Wednesday to inform the council in his next report that Iran’s ballistic missile activity is “inconsistent” with the call in a council resolution endorsing the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.

U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from the nuclear agreement in May 2018. But it is still supported by the five other parties — France, Britain, Russia and China, which are all veto-wielding Security Council members, and Germany.

The Europeans’ letter cites an example of an Iranian missile “technically capable of delivering a nuclear weapon.”

___

This story has been corrected to show that there is one example of a nuclear-capable missile.

Edith M. Lederer, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 06:59 PM
CLEAR - WB QEW west of Guelph Line.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:59 PM
Tune into @680news in the morning for potential school bus cancellations due to lake effect snow. Here's who will b…
Latest Weather
Read more