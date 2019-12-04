Loading articles...

Colombia protesters march in 3rd strike against president

Anti-government demonstrators march in Bogota, Colombia, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. Colombia’s recent wave of demonstrations began with a massive strike on Nov. 21 that drew an estimated 250,000 people to the streets. Protests have continued in the days since but at a much smaller scale. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

BOGOTA — Protesters are marching in Colombia as part of a third strike against President Iván Duque as attempts to start a dialogue drag on.

Tens of thousands carried signs and marched in cities around the nation on Wednesday.

Colombia’s recent wave of demonstrations began with a massive strike on Nov. 21 that drew an estimated 250,000 people to the streets.

Protests have continued in the days since but at a much smaller scale. Authorities estimated 40,000 were protesting Wednesday.

A National Strike Committee of student and labour unions is calling on Duque to hold direct talks on their 13 demands.

Duque has agreed, but now says it would be part of a larger “national conversation” he is holding with various sectors of society. The committee has balked at the broader talks.

The Associated Press




Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 44 minutes ago
CLEAR: EB 401 approaching Guelph Line.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 10:28 AM
Mist and drizzle across the GTA today with snow squall watches in effect for Newmarket and Northern York Region. U…
Latest Weather
Read more