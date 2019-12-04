Loading articles...

President's Choice coleslaw recalled due to salmonella concerns

Last Updated Dec 4, 2019 at 6:55 am EST

The President's Choice coleslaw product was recalled on Dec. 3, 2019. CFIA

A brand of coleslaw is being pulled from stores due to possible salmonella contamination.

The President’s Choice coleslaw was sold in Loblaw stores in Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba and may have been distributed elsewhere.

The affected products come in 397-gram packages and have a best before date of Dec. 4.

No illnesses have been reported but anyone with the coleslaw at home should throw it out or return it to the store.

Click here for more information on the recall.

