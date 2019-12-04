Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Chinese foreign minister arrives in South Korea for talks
by The Associated Press
Posted Dec 4, 2019 2:00 am EST
SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has arrived in South Korea for his first visit in four years amid bilateral efforts to patch up relations damaged by Seoul’s decision to host a U.S. anti-missile system Beijing perceives as a security threat.
Wang’s visit on Wednesday came after years of tensions over the U.S. Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD) system placed in southern South Korea and amid concerns that a U.S.-led diplomatic push to resolve a nuclear standoff with North Korea is beginning to fall apart.
Wang is scheduled to meet South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha on Wednesday before visiting South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Thursday. They are likely to discuss details of a planned trilateral summit between Seoul, Beijing and Tokyo.
The Associated Press
