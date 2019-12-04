Loading articles...

Chinese foreign minister arrives in South Korea for talks

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has arrived in South Korea for his first visit in four years amid bilateral efforts to patch up relations damaged by Seoul’s decision to host a U.S. anti-missile system Beijing perceives as a security threat.

Wang’s visit on Wednesday came after years of tensions over the U.S. Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD) system placed in southern South Korea and amid concerns that a U.S.-led diplomatic push to resolve a nuclear standoff with North Korea is beginning to fall apart.

Wang is scheduled to meet South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha on Wednesday before visiting South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Thursday. They are likely to discuss details of a planned trilateral summit between Seoul, Beijing and Tokyo.

The Associated Press

