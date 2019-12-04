Loading articles...

Bombardier gets lease to build flagship jetliner at Pearson airport

The exterior of the Bombardier Global 7500 jetline is photographed during a press conference event in Mississauga on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Bombardier Inc. says it has secured a long-term lease from the Greater Toronto Airports Authority to build its flagship business jet at Pearson airport.

The plane-and-train maker says preliminary work is underway at the new site in Mississauga, Ont., with production scheduled to begin in 2023.

The high-tech plant would take over final assembly of Bombardier’s Global business jet line, which is currently assembled about 20 kilometres away at the company’s Downsview facility.

Bombardier says the one-million-square-foot factory will house thousands of employees who carry out highly skilled tasks such as attaching the wings to the fuselage.

The Global 7500, along with the new Global 5500 and 6500, come partly as a response to products from rival business jet manufacturer Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. as demand for the larger jetliners keeps rising.

Bombardier has continued to ramp up production of the 7500, which is scheduled for between 15 and 20 deliveries this year, though only two had been delivered as of Sept. 30.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 4, 2019.

Companies in this story: (TSX:BBD.B)

The Canadian Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 30 minutes ago
WB 401 west of Weston express, the left lane is blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:04 AM
Heads up areas in GREEN especially for your drive home (Dec 4-Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more