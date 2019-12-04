Loading articles...

Angry Islamists besiege Pakistan’s independent newspaper

ISLAMABAD — Dozens of angry Islamists swarmed the building of an independent Pakistani newspaper in the capital, Islamabad, blocking its entrance for several hours, threatening the staff and demanding its editor be hanged.

A simultaneous protest also took place Tuesday evening in the southern port city of Karachi, where the Islamists gathered at the Press Club, demanding Dawn’s editor Zaffar Abbas and publisher Hameed Haroon be hanged.

The demonstrators were angered that the English-language paper had reported that the London Bridge attacker was of “Pakistani origin”.

The protest was condemned by Pakistani rights groups and members of civil society advocating for the rights of journalists.

In a statement, the Committee to Protect Journalists urged Pakistan to prevent protests against the newspaper from turning violent and investigate the death threats to its staffers.

The Associated Press

