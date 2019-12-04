Loading articles...

Anchorage police release name of woman found in burned SUV

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Anchorage police have released the name of a woman found dead last month inside a burned sport utility vehicle near Cheney Lake Park.

Police say the woman has been conclusively identified as 54-year-old Elsie Jackson.

Patrol officers and firefighters at 12:45 a.m. Nov. 22 responded to calls of a vehicle fire at east 22nd Avenue and More Street. They found a burning SUV with a body inside.

Homicide detectives detained and interviewed 42-year-old Trevor Babcock later that morning. He was subsequently charged with second-degree murder, arson and tampering with physical evidence.

Babcock is represented by public defender Nathan Lockwood, who did not respond to an email request for comment Wednesday. It’s a policy of the Alaska Public Defender Agency not to comment on pending cases.

The Associated Press

