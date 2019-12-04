Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Anchorage police release name of woman found in burned SUV
by The Associated Press
Posted Dec 4, 2019 2:06 pm EST
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Anchorage police have released the name of a woman found dead last month inside a burned sport utility vehicle near Cheney Lake Park.
Police say the woman has been conclusively identified as 54-year-old Elsie Jackson.
Patrol officers and firefighters at 12:45 a.m. Nov. 22 responded to calls of a vehicle fire at east 22nd Avenue and More Street. They found a burning SUV with a body inside.
Homicide detectives detained and interviewed 42-year-old Trevor Babcock later that morning. He was subsequently charged with second-degree murder, arson and tampering with physical evidence.
Babcock is represented by public defender Nathan Lockwood, who did not respond to an email request for comment Wednesday. It’s a policy of the Alaska Public Defender Agency not to comment on pending cases.
The Associated Press
