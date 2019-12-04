Loading articles...

AFI names 'Joker,' 'Jojo' among top 10 films of the year

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Joaquin Phoenix in a scene from "Joker." The film was named one of the American Film Institute's top 10 movies of the year. (Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

NEW YORK — The American Film Institute on Wednesday named its top 10 movies of the year, including Todd Phillips’ comic-book sensation “Joker,” Taika Waititi’s World War II romp “Jojo Rabbit” and Lulu Wang’s family drama “The Farewell.”

The AFI’s other top movies of the year are: the Sam Mendes World War I thriller “1917,” Martin Scorsese’s crime epic “The Irishman,” Rian Johnson’s star-studded whodunit “Knives Out,” Greta Gerwig’s Louisa May Alcott adaptation “Little Women,” Noah Baumbach’s divorce drama “Marriage Story,” Quentin Tarantino’s Los Angeles fable “Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood” and Clint Eastwood’s Atlanta Olympics bombing docudrama “Richard Jewell.”

The AFI, which only cites American films, added a special award for the Korean thriller “Parasite.”

The AFI Awards, now in its 20th year, will be celebrated at a luncheon Jan. 3 in Los Angeles.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 49 minutes ago
CLEAR: EB 401 approaching Guelph Line.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 10:28 AM
Mist and drizzle across the GTA today with snow squall watches in effect for Newmarket and Northern York Region. U…
Latest Weather
Read more