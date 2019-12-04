Loading articles...

Active shooter reported on Jackson State U.'s campus

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson State University says an active shooter is on its Mississippi campus and a lockdown is in effect.

A Wednesday tweet from the school says the shooting suspect is in a black Honda Accord. The school says the entire campus should talk shelter immediately.

The Associated Press

