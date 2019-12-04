Loading articles...

4 Indian soldiers died in avalanches in Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India — The Indian army says four soldiers have died in two separate avalanches in the Himalayan region of Kashmir.

Army spokesman Col. Rajesh Kalia says three soldiers were killed late Tuesday in the Tangdhar sector and another in the Grez sector.

On Saturday, two soldiers were killed in an earlier avalanche in the Siachen sector.

Avalanches and landslides are common in mountainous Kashmir, which is divided between India and Pakistan and claimed by both in its entirety.

Avalanches have caused some of the heaviest death tolls for the Indian and Pakistani armies in the region.

In 2017, at least 20 Indian soldiers were killed in three avalanches, and in 2012, a massive avalanche in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir killed 140 people, including 129 Pakistani soldiers.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 54 minutes ago
Poor conditions reported by traffic spotters on Hwy 400 anywhere north of Hwy 9 because of snow.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 36 minutes ago
Flurries in the forecast today and Thursday. Snow squalls for the traditional snow belts and we’ll have to watch Fr…
Latest Weather
Read more