Loading articles...

3 charged over Australia’s largest crystal meth seizure

CANBERRA, Australia — Police say three people have been charged with the largest seizure of methamphetamine in Australia that was smuggled to Melbourne from Bangkok in stereo speakers.

Police on Thursday estimate the 1.596 metric tons (1.759 U.S. tons) of the drug also known as ice and crystal meth had a street value of AU$1.197 billion ($818 million).

A police statement says the 37 kilograms (82 pounds) of heroin also seized is the largest haul of that drug in Australia since 2017.

Two men, aged 37 and 38, and a 37-year-old woman will appear in a Melbourne court on Thursday charged with drug importation offences that carry potential life prison sentences, police said. They have not been named.

The arrests were made Wednesday after the seizure in April.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 7 minutes ago
Retweeted @PeelPolice: - Injuries being assessed by paramedics. - Derry Rd is closed between Tomken Rd and Kennedy Rd - Off ramps from Highway 410…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:59 PM
Tune into @680news in the morning for potential school bus cancellations due to lake effect snow. Here's who will b…
Latest Weather
Read more