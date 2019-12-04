Loading articles...

2 injured in collision on Lawrence and Scarborough Golf Club Road

Last Updated Dec 4, 2019 at 11:59 pm EST

Two people are in hospital after a crash in Scarborough Wednesday night.

Police responded to the area of Lawrence Ave and Scarborough Golf Club Road around 10:40 p.m. for a collision.

One car caught fire while another struck a light standard. Two people suffered minor injuries.

Roads in the area are closed for the investigation.

