Zimbabwe’s Mugabe left behind $10 million and some houses

HARARE, Zimbabwe — The wealth of Zimbabwe’s former longtime president Robert Mugabe was long a mystery. Now the first official list of assets to be made public says he left behind $10 million and several houses when he died in September.

Some in Zimbabwe view that estate as far too modest for Mugabe, who ruled for 37 years and was accused by critics of accumulating vast riches and presiding over grand corruption.

The report by the state-run Herald newspaper on Tuesday does not mention any overseas assets, though it is thought that Mugabe had properties in neighbouring South Africa and in Asia.

The report says there appears to be no will. It cites lawyers as saying the law stipulates that Mugabe’s wife and children will inherit the property in that case.

The Associated Press

