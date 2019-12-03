Loading articles...

Wintry weather lingers in coastal New England

Doreen Goy, of Warwick, R.I., uses a snowblower to clear a sidewalk after a second round of snow struck the area, on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/William J. Kole)

BOSTON — The snowstorm that never seems to end rocked coastal New England at the height of the morning commute, prompting schools to close and causing air travel havoc.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning Tuesday for coastal areas of Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine and a winter weather advisory for southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

The wintry weather that moved into New England on Sunday night has already dropped more than two feet of snow in some areas of central Massachusetts, and 16 inches in Somers, Connecticut.

The Boston area only had about four inches of snow, but the weather made for a messy commute.

In New Jersey, Jersey Central Power and Light is reporting 36,552 homes and businesses are without electricity Tuesday.

