Police release vehicle description in Oshawa hit-and-run that killed cyclist

Last Updated Dec 3, 2019 at 1:49 pm EST

A cyclist was struck by a vehicle in the area of Stevenson Road South and Laval Drive in Oshawa on Nov. 22, 2019. CITYNEWS

Durham regional police have released the description of a vehicle involved in the fatal hit-and-run of a cyclist in Oshawa.

It happened just before 4 a.m. on Nov. 22 at Stevenson Road South and Laval Drive near Highway 401.

The vehicle fled the scene after hitting the cyclist. Christye Tingey, 36, of Oshawa, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the suspect vehicle is a light-coloured, possibly silver SUV that may have a broken headlight from the collision and possible damage to the driver’s side.

“At the time of the collision, the vehicle had a dark-coloured plastic stone-chip or bug deflector attached to the hood,” Durham police said in a release. “The deflector was smashed as a result of the impact. The vehicle may have further damage to the hood. It is possible that the remaining section of the deflector has since been removed by the driver.”

Police believe the vehicle fled onto Highway 401 westbound towards Toronto.

If you know anything, contact Durham police.

