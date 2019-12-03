Loading articles...

US Marine charged with illegally flying guns into Haiti

RALEIGH, N.C. — Federal prosecutors say a U.S. Marine caught smuggling guns into Haiti told investigators he wanted to help the country’s military learn marksmanship and defeat “thugs” causing instability.

A criminal complaint last week in a North Carolina federal court charges Jacques Yves Duroseau with smuggling firearms. The complaint also lists a variation of his surname as Durosau.

Prosecutors say Duroseau flew from North Carolina to Haiti with baggage including eight firearms but lacked needed licenses to take them abroad.

He was taken into custody by Haitian authorities and ultimately questioned by U.S. Navy investigators. The complaint says he told investigators he intended to help the Haitian Army “defeat the thugs that have been creating” instability in the country.

The electronic court document doesn’t list an attorney who can speak on Duroseau’s behalf.

___

This story has been updated to clarify that charges were contained in a criminal complaint, rather than an indictment.

Jonathan Drew, The Associated Press

