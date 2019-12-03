Loading articles...

Trump says 2020 G7 summit will be held at Camp David retreat

An interpreter translates for President Donald Trump as French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a meeting at Winfield House during the NATO summit, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in London. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

LONDON — President Donald Trump now says he’ll host next year’s Group of Seven summit at the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland.

The White House initially had said the annual gathering of leaders of the world’s most developed economies would be held at Trump National Doral, the resort Trump owns near Miami.

But the president quickly reversed course following bipartisan criticism that he was attempting to profit financially from the gathering of the leaders of the U.S., Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and Canada, scheduled to be held in June.

Trump announced Camp David as the G-7 site while in London on Tuesday for a NATO summit.

He touted the rustic retreat as being close to Washington and joked about “great access” for journalists.

But in October, acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney panned Camp David as “too small” and “too remote” when he announced Trump’s resort as the finalist.

Aamer Madhani, The Associated Press

