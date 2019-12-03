Loading articles...

Teenage couple in Georgia found slain in relative’s car

MCDONOUGH, Ga. — Police in Georgia are searching for who shot a teenage couple to death and left them in a family member’s parked car on Thanksgiving morning.

News outlets report McDonough Police found the bodies of 18-year-old Savannah Fulmer and 19-year-old Dahmir Robinson in a car parked in a cul-de-sac early Thursday. Neighbor Jamie Aldonado told WSB-TV they initially thought the two teens were sleeping, then noticed Robinson had suffered a gunshot wound. Police confirmed to news outlets the two had been dating and were in a relative’s car.

Aldonado said they didn’t see any bullet holes in the vehicle.

A softball coach at Eagle’s Landing High School confirmed Fulmer was a student there and an athlete on the team. The district added that grief counsellors would be available.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 29 minutes ago
Construction starting to wrap up through this stretch.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 19 minutes ago
It was a record snowfall for a Dec 2 at #Toronto YYZ ❄️9.4cm ❄️was recorded yesterday. The record was 9.2cm set in 2007 (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more