Loading articles...

South Dakota prep basketball player dies during practice

DUPREE, S.D. — Authorities say a boys basketball player in South Dakota died suddenly during practice.

Ziebach County Sheriff Gary Cudmore said the team was doing wind sprints when the Dupree High School student collapsed Monday evening. Life-saving measures were performed until emergency responders arrived. Cudmore says he drove the ambulance to Indian Health Services in Eagle Butte, while attempts to revive the player continued.

The Argus Leader reports authorities have not released the name of the student or his cause of death.

The Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement is investigating the case.

Dupree is a town of about 525 people located about 150 miles (241 kilometres) northeast of Rapid City on the Cheyenne River Indian Reservation.

___

Information from: Argus Leader, http://www.argusleader.com

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 15 minutes ago
CLEAR: EB 401 east of Yonge express.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:05 PM
#Toronto forecast for Wed. Dec. 4/19: May need to dust off the windshield in the morning, and pack an umbrella for…
Latest Weather
Read more