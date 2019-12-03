Loading articles...

Son of Soufi's owner faces new charges connected to anti-Maxime Bernier protest

Notices of closure are taped to the window of Soufi's restaurant in Toronto on Wednesday, October 10, 2019. The eatery owned by a Syrian family announced yesterday that it is shutting down after receiving death threats, a week after a relative was involved in an incident involving a senior at a Maxime Bernier event in Hamilton on September 29, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Police in Hamilton have laid more charges and made an additional arrest in connection with a protest outside an event featuring People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier during the fall election campaign.

Investigators say a fourth suspect, 27-year-old Michael Lickers, has been arrested and charged with assault and intimidation, and is due in court on Christmas Eve.

One of the suspects previously arrested in the Sept. 29 incident, Alaa Al Soufi, is now also facing additional charges of assault, theft under $5,000, intimidation and disguise with intent.

Al Soufi, whose family temporarily shut down their Toronto restaurant amid backlash over his participation in the protest, was charged last month with two counts of intimidation, two of disguise with intent and one of causing a disturbance.

Police say the new charges against Al Soufi were laid after additional witnesses came forward and officers reviewed more video footage of the rally.

They have said about 100 protesters were outside the building at Mohawk College that night as people entered the venue.

