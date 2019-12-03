Loading articles...

Short-term rental operators seek to appeal Toronto ruling on bylaws

TORONTO — A group is seeking to appeal a November ruling that upheld the City of Toronto’s rules for the Airbnb-type rentals.

The appellants, which include several commercial operators of numerous short-term rentals, argue there were legal errors in the decision by the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal that could lead to an overturn of the ruling or a rehearing.

Jason Cherniak, the lawyer representing the appellants, says the tribunal should have considered whether the rules would actually improve housing affordability and, if they don’t, the rental types should be allowed.

In his ruling, Local Planning Appeal Tribunal member Scott Tousaw said the exact number of units involved is in dispute but it’s clear that each short-term rental displaces a permanent household and that the rules represent a “reasonable balancing” between the need for housing and support for business and tourism.

Fairbnb Canada, which is in favour of the city’s rules and claims they could return some 5,000 housing units to the long-term market, says the latest legal challenge is “another desperate attempt to legalize ghost hotels.”  

Toronto’s rules on short-term rentals like Airbnb only allow the rental of a homeowner’s primary residence, either in extra rooms or the entire home, for up to 180 nights per year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 3, 2019.

 

The Canadian Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 24 minutes ago
NB 427 north of the Gardiner in the collectors - the right lane is blocked with a stalled vehicle.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:58 AM
Two record snowfalls for #Toronto YYZ and it’s not even astronomical winter yet😫On Nov 11, YYZ recorded 13.6cm ❄️…
Latest Weather
Read more