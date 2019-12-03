Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Report: Rikers guards failed to stop inmate from self-harm
by The Associated Press
Posted Dec 3, 2019 10:48 pm EST
NEW YORK — The New York Times reports that four Rikers Island guards have been suspended after they allegedly failed to stop an inmate from harming himself in a jail cell.
Department of Correction Commissioner Cynthia Brann told the Times that three officers and a captain have been suspended and an investigation is underway.
The Times reported Tuesday that an inmate attempted to hang himself at the notorious New York City lockup and the guards waited seven minutes before intervening.
The report says the inmate has been placed in a medically induced coma at a hospital.
Union president Elias Husamudeen said the Correction Officers’ Benevolent Association would provide lawyers for the jailers and called them innocent until proven guilty.
The Times reports that it spoke with four people on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.
