Police release details of vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run of elderly woman

Toronto police say they believe they’ve determined the make of the vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run of an elderly woman last week in the north end of the city.

A 77-year-old pedestrian was killed after she was struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross Islington Avenue at Aviemore Drive at around 6:30 a.m. last Thursday morning.

The driver of the vehicle failed to remain on the scene.

At the time, police released surveillance video that captured a vehicle of interest — a dark-coloured SUV driving northbound on Islington Avenue.

After a forensics investigation police now believe the vehicle involved is a 2016-2018 dark coloured Honda Pilot.

Police are urging the driver to contact police and they’re seeking more surveillance footage from nearby residents and businesses or drivers who may have dash-camera footage.

The story sparked outrage after police revealed that several citizens drove around the victim’s body without stopping to help her.