Loading articles...

Pioneer of foreign government terrorism lawsuits dies at 74

WASHINGTON — A lawyer who pursued Nazi war criminals and pioneered the practice of suing foreign governments in U.S. courts for complicity to terrorism has died. Allan Gerson was 74.

The Washington Post reports that Gerson’s wife, Joan Nathan, said he died Sunday from complications of Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease.

Gerson wrote an opinion piece for the newspaper in 2017 in which he explored his identity as a former “dreamer.” He said he was 5 when he entered the U.S. illegally on a ship hauling Holocaust survivors and their kin to New York. He drew a parallel between his journey and those of immigrants targeted by the Trump administration.

Gerson’s lengthy career included serving as a deputy assistant attorney general under President Ronald Reagan.

___

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 29 minutes ago
WB 401 west of Westney, two left lanes are blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:35 AM
It was a record snowfall for a Dec 2 at #Toronto YYZ ❄️9.4cm ❄️was recorded yesterday. The record was 9.2cm set in 2007 (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more