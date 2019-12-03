Loading articles...

Deadline looms for one-day strike by Ontario high school teachers

Last Updated Dec 3, 2019 at 6:19 am EST

Negotiators for the province and the union representing public high school teachers are expected to be at the table Tuesday to try and avoid a one-day strike.

Last week, the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF) announced that it’s given the province the mandatory notice that its members intend to walk off the job on Wednesday.

OSSTF president Harvey Bischof said the walkout could be avoided if a tentative deal is reached before then.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce said compensation, not class sizes, is the biggest sticking point. He said the union is seeking a $1.5 billion increase in pay, while the province is offering $750 million.

A group of parents is planning a rally in support of high school teachers at 6 p.m. outside the Sheraton Centre downtown.

Both elementary and high school teachers began administrative work-to-rule campaigns last week, picketing during non-school hours and withdrawing from some services that they assure won’t affect student learning.

The four major teachers’ unions, which have been trying to ink new labour deals since previous contracts expired on Aug. 31., have all expressed frustration with what they say has been a lack of progress at the bargaining table.

