Obamas’ publisher makes new pledge to education organization

NEW YORK — The publisher of Barack and Michelle Obama has pledged to donate 300,000 children’s books to a leading educational organization, adding to the 1 million copies already given.

Penguin Random House announced Tuesday that it had joined with the former president and former first lady in contributing to First Book ( www.firstbook.org ) in the Obama family’s name. For every $3 donated to First Book between now and the end of the year, Random House will give two new books to First Book, up to 300,000 books. First Book distributes books and other resources to schools and programs serving children from low-income communities.

